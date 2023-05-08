ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) VP Buys $579,000.00 in Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADT Stock Up 3.1 %

ADT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. 6,263,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,448. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.69. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of ADT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,558 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of ADT by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ADT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ADT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

