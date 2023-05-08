AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

AECOM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.50. 1,112,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,846. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

