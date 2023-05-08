AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. AECOM updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-3.75 EPS.

AECOM Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ACM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

