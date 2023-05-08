AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.50. 1,112,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,846. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. State Street Corp increased its position in AECOM by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,427,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,718,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,760,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

