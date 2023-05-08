AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.