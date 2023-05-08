aelf (ELF) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, aelf has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $172.86 million and $11.92 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003811 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,042,322 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

