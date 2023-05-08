Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

AJRD opened at $56.31 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after acquiring an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,977 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

