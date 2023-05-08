Aion Reaches Market Cap of $491,488.03 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Aion has a market cap of $491,488.03 and approximately $207.51 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00134363 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00031518 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039171 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003609 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

