Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.
ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.94.
Albemarle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
