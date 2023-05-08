Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III Sells 1,080 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $104.57. The stock had a trading volume of 153,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,095. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

