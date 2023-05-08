Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares in the company, valued at $493,599,092.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,005 shares of company stock valued at $46,075,819 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $415.85 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.70. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

