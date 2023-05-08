Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 26,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $2,695,987.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 26,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $2,695,987.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

