Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $383,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $144.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average of $167.69. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

