Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New $578,000 Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.80.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $383.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.66 and a 200-day moving average of $335.30. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $388.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

