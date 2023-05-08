Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $193.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day moving average is $177.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 96.84%.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

