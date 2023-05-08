Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Lowered to $7.50

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALLO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading

