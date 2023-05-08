Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $147.12

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $147.12, but opened at $153.95. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $150.09, with a volume of 33,481 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 8.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.56 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $823.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.40 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. Analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $2,495,162.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

