Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Position Trimmed by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Altimmune comprises 1.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Altimmune worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

In related news, Director David Drutz bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Drutz bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Scott Harris purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at $140,572.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altimmune Price Performance

NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,618. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.