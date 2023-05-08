Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.94% from the company’s previous close.

AIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight Capital cut their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$62.60.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE AIF traded down C$1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$42.78. 190,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,604. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2,133.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.73. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$41.27 and a 12 month high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$183.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.5601836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$326,140.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.