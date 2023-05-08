Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,890 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 124,065 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

