Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up about 2.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 732.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,890. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

