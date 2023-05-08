Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CFO Sells $213,600.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ameresco stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.36. 257,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ameresco by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

