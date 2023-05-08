American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

