American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Global Frontier Investments LLC

Global Frontier Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,215 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 12.8% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Frontier Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.22. 1,000,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,186. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

