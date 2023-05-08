American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Trimmed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.90% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $94,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after acquiring an additional 583,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,781,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,507,000 after acquiring an additional 288,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,195 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 513,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,921. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.