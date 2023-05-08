Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.9% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.19. The company had a trading volume of 863,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,115. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

