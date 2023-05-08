AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.