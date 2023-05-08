Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMRX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.02. 751,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,661. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.