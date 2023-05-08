Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMRX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.02. 751,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,661. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.77.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.