Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.81.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)
