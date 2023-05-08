Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sprout Social (SPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) recently:

5/3/2023 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $60.00.

5/3/2023 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $76.00.

5/3/2023 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $56.00.

5/3/2023 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $46.00.

5/3/2023 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $60.00.

5/3/2023 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $62.00.

4/6/2023 – Sprout Social had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $317,877.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,903.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,417 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,170 over the last 90 days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after acquiring an additional 299,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprout Social by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 299,727 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after acquiring an additional 222,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $12,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

