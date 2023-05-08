Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Price Target at $245.86

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.86.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HII. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries
In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance
Shares of HII stock opened at $197.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).
