Analyzing Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Albertsons Companies pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DFI Retail Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and DFI Retail Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $77.65 billion 0.15 $1.51 billion $2.17 9.54 DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 8.26

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group. DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

65.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Albertsons Companies and DFI Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 8 3 0 2.27 DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus target price of $25.93, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.95% 68.28% 6.56% DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats DFI Retail Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. As of February 26, 2022, it operated 2,276 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,722 pharmacies, 1,317 in-store branded coffee shops, 402 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products. The Home Furnishings segment represents the group’s IKEA businesses. The Restaurants segment refers to catering associate, Maxim’s, a Hong Kong restaurant chain. The other Retailing segment composed of department stores, specialty and Do-It-Yourself stores, and Robinsons Retail. The company was founded by Patrick Manson on September 5, 1886 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

