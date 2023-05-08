ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.99-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.82 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.9 %

ANIP traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,283. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $746.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

