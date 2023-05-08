Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Insider Sells $3,160,500.00 in Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Antero Resources Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 25.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Antero Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 10.3% during the third quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
