Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.20.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.93. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 170.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

