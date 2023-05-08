Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.
Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,070,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,950 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
