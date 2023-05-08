Ardor Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $81.47 million and $1.30 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000972 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

