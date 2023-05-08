Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

