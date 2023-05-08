ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 414.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.21. 95,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,835. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $65.76.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

