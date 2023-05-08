Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) versus Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Critical Contrast

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) and Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arkema and Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $12.17 billion 0.60 $1.02 billion $13.54 7.14 Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust $309.99 million 9.62 $345.94 million N/A N/A

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 8.48% 16.07% 8.54% Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Arkema and Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Arkema has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arkema and Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 2 2 4 0 2.25 Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust 2 0 0 0 1.00

Arkema presently has a consensus target price of $104.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Arkema’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arkema is more favorable than Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Arkema beats Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway. Its portfolio comprises office and retail properties in Singapore and Australia. The company was founded on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

