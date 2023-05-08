ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CEO Buys $28,560.00 in Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) CEO Sanjai Bhonsle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,656. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BANX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.35%.
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
