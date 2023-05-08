ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CFO Acquires $11,053.00 in Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $11,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,618.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Joseph Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Patrick Joseph Farrell purchased 200 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,490.00.

Shares of BANX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in ArrowMark Financial by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 126,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 88,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

