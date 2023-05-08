ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Purchases $44,970.00 in Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) Director Guy M. Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BANX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.90. 39,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.35%.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

About ArrowMark Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

