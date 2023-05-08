Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 498,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

