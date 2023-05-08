ASD (ASD) Market Cap Reaches $51.82 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. ASD has a market cap of $51.82 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00024610 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,672.00 or 1.00096759 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0931647 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,630,344.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.