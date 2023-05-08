ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ATI has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.19.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ATI by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ATI by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Stories

