ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.
ATI Price Performance
Shares of ATI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ATI has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.19.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ATI
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ATI by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ATI by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000.
ATI Company Profile
ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
