Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

AY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of AY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 422,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,365. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -865.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $36.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

