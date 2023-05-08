aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 702,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

LIFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

