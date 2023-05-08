aTyr Pharma (LIFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. 702,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $113.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

