Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFARU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFARU – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,640 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

AFARU stock remained flat at $10.60 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.19.

Get Aura FAT Projects Acquisition alerts:

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFARU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFARU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.